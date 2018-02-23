DETROIT (WWJ) – MDOT is reminding drivers that they can file claims for potential reimbursement if their vehicles have been victimized by potholes.

The claim only applies to state trunklines — highways that have an “M,” “I,” or “US” prefix — such as M-10, I-75, or US-23.

To prove your case, you’ll have to show that MDOT failed to reasonably maintain the highway, and that they knew the problem existed for at least 30 days.

Claims for less than $1,000 must be submitted to the MDOT regional office or transportation service center that covers the county where the incident occurred. If a claim is for $1,000 or more, it must be filed with the Michigan Court of Claims in Lansing.

A claim form and instructions are available online at michigan.gov/mdot.

If you car is damaged on roads not managed by MDOT, you can contact the appropriate city or county to file a damage claim.