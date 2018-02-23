Police At Belleville High School Today Due To Possible Threat
(credit: istock)

(WWJ) Extra police are on hand at Belleville High School today due to a possible threat.

School officials say an anonymous caller called police to say they overheard someone saying something about a shooting at the school today. According to Van Buren Public Schools, class wasn’t canceled because they felt the tip was “extremely vague” and “may not even be credible”

Earlier this week, two students from two other high schools — South Lyon and Melvindale — were charged over threats made on Snapchat.

And Garden City High School was locked down much of the day Wednesday after a bullet was found on the property.

Police responded to the school, along Middlebelt Road at Maplewood Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after a student discovered a single bullet in a stairwell. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown and students were kept in place for several hours.

