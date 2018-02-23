CBS 62ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 28: at Crisler Center on December 28, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local […]
MACOMB (WWJ) -The pothole patrol has been rained out.

MDOT says scheduled work Friday to repair the worst sections of pavement on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road has been called off due to weather.

Crews have been working on sections of I-696 from I-75 to Woodward and from Dequindre to Mound, along with I-75 from Adams to Crooks, and along Telegraph Road in Oakland County.

It’s not clear when the work will resume.

