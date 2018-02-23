MACOMB (WWJ) -The pothole patrol has been rained out.
MDOT says scheduled work Friday to repair the worst sections of pavement on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road has been called off due to weather.
Crews have been working on sections of I-696 from I-75 to Woodward and from Dequindre to Mound, along with I-75 from Adams to Crooks, and along Telegraph Road in Oakland County.
It’s not clear when the work will resume.
