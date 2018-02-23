DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have teamed up with Coca-Cola and Kroger to present Fan Day at Little Caesars Arena, scheduled to take place on Monday, March 19 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET.

Several members of the Red Wings Alumni Association will be on hand to sign autographs for fans in attendance for the event. Hockey fans can also bring their ice skates to skate on the ice at Little Caesars Arena, as well as enjoy multiple interactive hockey zones, a wide variety of prizes and promotions for fans of all ages, and numerous photo opportunities.

Additionally, Red Wings artifacts from the past and present will be on display, courtesy of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Trophies set to appear during Fan Day include the Hart Memorial Trophy, the James Norris Memorial Trophy, the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy and the Jack Adams Award.

Tickets for the free, fun-filled event are available by attending one of five upcoming Red Wings visits to Metro Detroit Kroger stores. Each visit to a Kroger features a Red Wings alumnus signing autographs and various interactive hockey games to give fans an opportunity to test their hockey skills.

A full schedule of the Red Wings visits to Kroger can be found below:

Tuesday, February 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Kroger – Royal Oak

2222 E. 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073

*Darren McCarty will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Kroger – White Lake

10951 W. Highland Rd., White Lake, MI 48386

*Jason Woolley will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 8 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kroger – Utica

7644 26 Mile Rd., Shelby Township., MI 48316

*Darren McCarty will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kroger – Southgate

16705 Fort St., Southgate, MI 48195

*Jason Woolley will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kroger – Shelby Township

14945 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48315

*Darren McCarty will sign autographs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.