Ron Ilitch Allegedly Found Dead
Ronald Ilitch (Booking Photo)

(WWJ) The son of one of Detroit’s most prominent families was found dead in a Troy hotel room on Friday.

WWJ confirmed police are at the hotel Friday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The cause of death isn’t known at this time. An autopsy is expected to be performed tomorrow.

Ronald Ilitch had his struggles with drug addiction and brushes with the law over the years.

Ilitch allegedly had crack cocaine on him at The Riviera motel at McNichols and Grand River on the city’s west side during an incident that landed him in jail in 2014. Police said that Ilitch was also with a prostitute at the time.

He eventually pleaded guilty and was ordered to spend a year on probation and to undergo substance abuse treatment. At the time, he told the judge the arrest was a “big wake up call.”

His father Mike Ilitch, a beloved local figure, died almost exactly a year ago at age 87.

At the time, his son Chris was appointed the head of the family empire, which includes Olympia Entertainment, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings and the Little Caesars pizza.

Chris Ilitch released a statement on his brother’s passing, saying, “On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing. We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

 

