WATCH: Ohio State Hits Buzzer Beater To Escape Indiana In 2 OT
Filed Under:Big Ten basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 07: Keita Bates-Diop #33 (C) of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on February 7, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team ended the regular season in wild fashion Friday night, beating Indiana 80-78 in double overtime, thanks to C.J. Jackson’s three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.

Jackson’s shot came shortly after the Hoosiers took the lead with under 10 seconds to play.

The Buckeyes’ win guarantees them a top-two seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Michigan State wins at Wisconsin on Sunday, the Spartans will win the conference outright and hold the top seed. But if they lose in Madison, they will share the regular season title with Ohio State and Chris Holtmann’s team will be the one-seed in his first year with the Buckeyes.

Jackson finished with 13 points, while Keita Bates-Diop had a game-high 24 points. Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers with 18 points.

Indiana trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but closed the half on a 19-7 run.

