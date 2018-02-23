By: Evan Jankens

Michigan State’s star basketball player Miles Bridges has been named in the Yahoo Sports report that detailed possible NCAA violations.

The report says federal authorities reviewed hundreds of pages from a year-long probe that names numerous college basketball athletes tied to former NBA agent Andy Miller and his former associate Christian Dawkins.

Yahoo says this may take years to play out with the NCAA.

Bridges was included for an alleged incident where a $70.05 lunch happened with his parents on the same day a $400 ATM withdrawal as an advance for Miles Bridges’ mom. The implication is that Bridges’ family was paid.

Additional Dawkins expense reports list meals and meetings with players or their families while in college or high school, and before they turned pro. While small amounts, these could be categorized as extra benefits under NCAA rules. It appears Dawkins paid for the meals, which could be an important distinction. “There’s nothing wrong with meeting with an agent,” said Atlanta-based lawyer Stu Brown, a veteran of representing schools and coaches in NCAA compliance cases. “But then it becomes a question of who pays for the meal.”

NCAA President released the following statement:

February 23, 2018 7:37am

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York’s indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it’s clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.” — NCAA President Mark Emmert

