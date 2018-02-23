CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Michigan State, Miles Bridges

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Michigan State’s star basketball player Miles Bridges has been named in the Yahoo Sports report that detailed possible NCAA violations.

The report says federal authorities reviewed hundreds of pages from a year-long probe that names numerous college basketball athletes tied to former NBA agent Andy Miller and his former associate Christian Dawkins.

Yahoo says this may take years to play out with the NCAA.

Bridges was included for an alleged incident where a $70.05 lunch happened with his parents on the same day a $400 ATM withdrawal as an advance for Miles Bridges’ mom.  The implication is that Bridges’ family was paid.

Additional Dawkins expense reports list meals and meetings with players or their families while in college or high school, and before they turned pro. While small amounts, these could be categorized as extra benefits under NCAA rules. It appears Dawkins paid for the meals, which could be an important distinction.

“There’s nothing wrong with meeting with an agent,” said Atlanta-based lawyer Stu Brown, a veteran of representing schools and coaches in NCAA compliance cases. “But then it becomes a question of who pays for the meal.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE STORY

NCAA President released the following statement:

February 23, 2018 7:37am

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York’s indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it’s clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”

— NCAA President Mark Emmert

Do you think Tom Izzo should suspend Miles Bridges going forward?

