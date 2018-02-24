14-Year-Old Whiteford Student Arrested For Terroristic Threats

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WWJ) – Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone reported that police arrested a 14-year-old Ottawa Lake-Whiteford student Saturday after the boy made terroristic threats at the school.
The school district filed a report with the sheriff’s office on Thursday. After a short investigation, detective Mike McClain obtained a juvenile pick-up order through the Juvenile Court of Monroe County and arrested the suspect around 7 p.m. Saturday at his residence without incident, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center and is expected to be formally charged by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.
It is not clear what exact gesture the student made, but more details are expected to be released after he his charged Monday.