DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public will be able to identify a suspect who carjacked a woman at a gas station on the city’s northwest side.

carjacking suspect Terrifying Carjacking At Detroit Gas Station Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

Suspect wanted in a carjacking at a Detroit gas station (Photo: Detroit Police)

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon Gas Station on Gratiot Avenue between 8 Mile Road and East State Fair Avenue.

According to police, the 33-year-old victim pulled up to a gas pump in her 2010 GMC Acadia, then went inside the station. While she was inside, a red sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, pulled up to a gas pump directly across from her vehicle.

When the woman returned to her SUV, a man exited from the back seat of the car with a gun drawn. Police say he approached the woman and demanded her keys at gunpoint. The victim complied and the suspect drove off in her SUV, fleeing northbound on Gratiot along with the driver of the red sedan.

suspect vehicle Terrifying Carjacking At Detroit Gas Station Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

Suspect’s vehicle (Photo: Detroit Police)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2555. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

