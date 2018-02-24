DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are trying to identify two people who may have information about a shooting last November outside of a business along Woodward Avenue.

The shooting happened 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Water Station wellness store, just south of 7 Mile Road.

Co-owner Devin Lewis, 29, was taking out the garbage behind the business when he was approached by two suspects wearing ski masks who robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects then went inside the business, took the cash from the register and robbed two other employees. After that, the three victims were marched outside at gunpoint.

The victims, apparently fearing they would be executed, fought back against the robbers. During the struggle, the suspects fired off shots, striking Lewis. He was fatally wounded.

The suspects fled from the location on foot. Police previously released a sketch of the suspected gunman. He’s described as 25- to 30-years-old, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with a low hairstyle, brown almond-shaped eyes, and possibly a light mustache. He was armed with a BSA handgun.

Police didn’t say where this new security footage came from, but they believe the two men seen on video may have information about the robbery and shooting.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for the tips that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.