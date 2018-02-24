Funeral, Visitation Announced For Ron Ilitch

(Photo: Olympia Entertainment)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A funeral and visitation for Ron Ilitch, the son of Mike and Marian Ilitch, have been scheduled for next week.

The visitation is set for Tuesday at the A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home in Royal Oak from 1-8 p.m. The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Clement Orthodox Church in Dearborn.

Ilitch, 61, died Friday of a suspected drug overdose. An autopsy confirmed there was no apparent trauma to his body, though no official cause of death has been determined. Police said a personal-use amount of narcotics were found in the hotel room.

The family is asking that all donations be made to Ilitch charities.

Ilitch had his struggles with drug addiction and brushes with the law over the years. He allegedly had crack cocaine on him at The Riviera motel at McNichols and Grand River on the city’s west side during an incident that landed him in jail in 2014. Police said that Ilitch was also with a prostitute at the time.