CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:burglary, Chris Melore, dog, GoFundMe, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — A heroic German shepherd in Washington state is fighting for his life after protecting his 16-year-old owner from two violent burglars.

According to KIRO7, the two suspects broke into the teen’s Des Moines home on Feb. 21 while only he and his dog Rex were home. As the boy went to hide in a bedroom closet, Rex reportedly charged downstairs to confront the thieves.

“Rex’s instinct to protect his home and his best friend, took him downstairs and he attacked the burglars. Both of the burglars struggled and beat him up with whatever they could,” the teen’s relative Susy Cadena wrote on a GoFundMe page started for the family.

After escaping his attackers, Rex reportedly ran back upstairs to protect the boy. The 2-year-old fought off the criminals again when they entered the bedroom but was shot at least three times during the fight. The burglars ran from the scene after police entered the neighborhood. The German shepherd was rushed to a nearby veterinary intensive care unit where doctors worked around the clock to save the canine hero.

Ms. Cadena’s fundraiser hoped to raise $10,000 for Rex’s medical bills and upcoming surgery. “Our family cannot let Rex the hero dog go without us fighting as hard as he did,” Cadena added.

In less than two days, the GoFundMe page had raised over $28,000 for Rex. “We are truly amazed at your kindness. We have exceeded the goal and we just wanted to assure you that all the money will go toward Rex’s medical expenses and his recovery,” Cadena wrote in a Feb. 23 update. The 2-year-old hero has been upgraded from critical condition but will still need surgery for his wounds. Police in Des Moines are still looking for the suspects who attacked Rex.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen