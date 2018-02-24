MACOMB (WWJ) – Look out for the pothole patrol!

Drivers in Oakland and Macomb counties could experience delays Saturday as crews hit the freeways to repair potholes.

Crews will be repairing the worst sections of pavement on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road as long as weather permits. County crews will also continue patrolling for potholes. Work is scheduled through the morning and evening rush to get as much done during dry weather.

At times only one lane will be open, so drivers should be prepared for traffic backups.

The following closures are planned Saturday, Feb. 24:

I-696 in Oakland County

Westbound I-696 from I-75 to Coolidge:

• 7 am – 7 pm — only right lane open, 3 left lanes closed

I-696 in Macomb County

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:

• 7:30 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed

• 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Ramp to 10 Mile/Dequindre closed

I-75 in Oakland County

Southbound I-75 from Adams and Crooks:

• 7am – 7pm — only right lane open, 2 left lanes closed

• 7 am – 7 pm –NB and SB I-75 ramps to westbound I-696 closed

US-24/Telegraph in OaklandCounty

SB US-24 from Square Lake to Long Lake:

• 8am – 6:30pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed

