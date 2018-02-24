CBS 62<> on May 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.Medical Marijuana (Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is […]
MACOMB (WWJ) – Look out for the pothole patrol!

Drivers in Oakland and Macomb counties could experience delays Saturday as crews hit the freeways to repair potholes.

Crews will be repairing the worst sections of pavement on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road as long as weather permits. County crews will also continue patrolling for potholes. Work is scheduled through the morning and evening rush to get as much done during dry weather.

At times only one lane will be open, so drivers should be prepared for traffic backups.

The following closures are planned Saturday, Feb. 24:

I-696 in Oakland County
Westbound I-696 from I-75 to Coolidge:
• 7 am – 7 pm — only right lane open, 3 left lanes closed

I-696 in Macomb County
Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:
• 7:30 am – 7 pm — 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes closed
• 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Ramp to 10 Mile/Dequindre closed

I-75 in Oakland County
Southbound I-75 from Adams and Crooks:
• 7am – 7pm — only right lane open, 2 left lanes closed
• 7 am – 7 pm –NB and SB I-75 ramps to westbound I-696 closed

US-24/Telegraph in OaklandCounty
SB US-24 from Square Lake to Long Lake:
• 8am – 6:30pm — only left lane open, 2 right lanes closed

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.

