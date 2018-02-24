LIVONIA (WWJ) – Crews are making progress on repairs to a massive water main break that is impacting the entire city.

Officials said Saturday that the first round of testing shows no contamination in the city’s drinking water. A boil water advisory remain in effect until results from a second set of testing also show that no contamination exists.

The second round of test results are expected back from the Great Lakes Water Authority on Sunday. Until then, the city’s 94,000 residents should continue to use boiled or bottled water.

#Boilwateradvisory for all of #Livonia continues. I'm told progress being made. Replacement pipe for broken water main on site. Tune in @WWJ950 for latest pic.twitter.com/p9SZvIY5h2 — Rob Davidek (@RobDavidek) February 24, 2018

Residents should bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The advisory was issued Thursday after a 48-inch water main along the eastbound I-96 service drive broke and sent water pouring onto the freeway. This problem also resulted in an issue at Schoolcraft and Stark Road, where a surge destroyed a pressure-reducing valve at that location. Additionally, three water main breaks occurred overnight Thursday, which crews have since repaired. Additional water main breaks have occurred Friday that have temporarily interrupted service on isolated streets.

Crews are still working at the site of the water main break, on eastbound Schoolcraft just east of Middle Belt, and the road remains closed.

Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Residents in other cities near the Livonia border, like Westland and Redford, might notice a slight loss of pressure but do not have to boil their water.

