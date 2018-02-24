CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Crews are making progress on repairs to a massive water main break that is impacting the entire city.

Officials said Saturday that the first round of testing shows no contamination in the city’s drinking water. A boil water advisory remain in effect until results from a second set of testing also show that no contamination exists.

The second round of test results are expected back from the Great Lakes Water Authority on Sunday. Until then, the city’s 94,000 residents should continue to use boiled or bottled water.

Residents should bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The advisory was issued Thursday after a 48-inch water main along the eastbound I-96 service drive broke and sent water pouring onto the freeway. This problem also resulted in an issue at Schoolcraft and Stark Road, where a surge destroyed a pressure-reducing valve at that location. Additionally, three water main breaks occurred overnight Thursday, which crews have since repaired. Additional water main breaks have occurred Friday that have temporarily interrupted service on isolated streets.

Crews are still working at the site of the water main break, on eastbound Schoolcraft just east of Middle Belt, and the road remains closed.

Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Residents in other cities near the Livonia border, like Westland and Redford, might notice a slight loss of pressure but do not have to boil their water.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen