Michigan State's Bridges Cleared To Play By NCAA

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 31: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Breslin Center on January 31, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Michigan State’s Miles Bridges has been cleared to play in Michigan State’s regular season finale at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Bridges’ name came up in the FBI’s corruption probe into college basketball. A report released by Yahoo! Sports Friday showed the his mother, Cynthia, received more than $400 in impermissible benefits from Christian Dawkins, an associate of former NBA agent Andy Miller. Both Dawkins and Miller were named in the FBI’s probe last fall that led to the arrests of more than 10 college coaches and agents.

The documents showed that Bridges’ mother accepted a $400 loan from Dawkins, who also spent $70 on a lunch with her. But Michigan State’s interim athletic director, Bill Beekman, released a statement Saturday that the school conducted an internal investigation of the claims and forwarded their findings to the NCAA.

“After learning of the allegations in yesterday’s Yahoo! Sports article, our compliance office conducted a thorough internal review,” Beekman said in the statement. “Michigan State presented its findings to the NCAA, and Miles Bridges has been cleared for competition moving forward, beginning Sunday at Wisconsin.”

Bridges, the No. 2 Spartans’ leading scorer, has the team on a path to a Big Ten title and potentially a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this spring.

A second Yahoo! report released late Friday night revealed that Dawkins exchanged emails with multiple college coaches about “trading” player commitments for current players of that school signing with his agency. It also alleges that Dawkins, a Saginaw native, “spent considerable time in contact with the Bridges family and with Spartans assistant coach Dwayne Stephens.”

The report says Dawkins emailed Miller about a “late night” meeting arranged with Miles Bridges, but there was no indication in the report that the meeting actually happened.