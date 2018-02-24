TOLEDO, Ohio (WWJ/AP) – The last of four teens charged in the throwing of a sandbag from an interstate overpass in Ohio that killed a Michigan man riding in a car has pleaded guilty.

A 14-year-old boy from Toledo pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in Juvenile Court in Toledo.

He and three others who’ve already admitted to their roles are to be sentenced in April.

Prosecutors say the boys, ages 13 to 15, began tossing rocks onto the highway near downtown Toledo in December before they threw over sandbags from a construction project on the overpass.

One of the sandbags smashed a car windshield and hit 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan. He died a few days later.

Byrd’s friend, who was behind the wheel, was frantic as she called for help on the side of the freeway.

“Something hit my car, it hit my friend, and he is not moving. Oh my God!” the woman says, clearly in distress. “I was driving underneath a bridge and something just hit my car… My windshield is like smashed out.”

“God, God…he is laid out at my feet! I think this windshield might have smacked his head,” she continues, struggling to describe her location and begging for someone to come right away.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Byrd died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.

