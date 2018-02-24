DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – If you’re thinking about spending your summer at the ball park, the Detroit Tigers are giving you an exclusive preview this weekend.

Potential new season ticket buyers are invited to Comerica Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 for a special select-a-seat event and open house.

This free event is designed to give potential buyers the opportunity to view available season ticket locations for full season, 41-game, 28/27 game and 20 game flex plans, which include Opening Day tickets. Ticket packages are available for as low as $13 per game and include great benefits. Fifteen-game plans are also available.

Attendees of this Select-A-Seat event can enter to win two infield box tickets to a 2018 regular season game at Comerica Park, as well as autographed merchandise.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Tigers Parking Garage (enter the garage off of the I-75 service drive). Then, guests will enter the park through the Tiger Den Lounge Entrance off Montcalm Avenue.

For more information, contact Tigers Season Ticket Sales at 313-471-BALL or visit tigers.com.