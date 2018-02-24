Wings Snap 3-Game Skid; Zetterberg Ties Lindsay

DETROIT (AP/WWJ) — Henrik Zetterberg scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to tie Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay for the fifth-most goals in franchise history and the Red Wings went on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Career goal No. 335 for Henrik Zetterberg tying Ted Lindsay for 5th all time in @DetroitRedWings history. #CARvsDET pic.twitter.com/AbAKEEvMoP — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2018

Zetterberg’s ninth goal this season was the 335th of his career. In the franchise’s record books, he trails just four greats: Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Alex Delvecchio and Sergei Fedorov.

Danny DeKeyser gave Detroit a 1-0 lead late in the first period and Trevor Daley scored to provide a two-goal cushion late in the second period.

Jimmy Howard had 28 saves for the Red Wings. They had lost three straight.

With a slim shot to make the playoffs for the second straight year, the franchise is trying to trade players for draft picks. Detroit defenseman Mike Green, a top candidate to be dealt, missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.

The Hurricanes have lost a season-high five straight. The slump has hurt Carolina’s chances of earning a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2009, which was the only year the franchise has played beyond the regular season since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Carolina’s Noah Hanifin scored midway through the second period to make it 1-all. Scott Darling, who was beaten on his glove side twice, 19 shots for the Hurricanes.

Carolina started strong, outshooting Detroit 7-0, and Justin Faulk had a goal waved off because he appeared to score with his skate.

The Red Wings rallied to score first and Zetterberg’s goal seemed to give the struggling team an emotional lift.

The Hurricanes pulled Darling to add an extra skater late in the game, but had to put him back in net because Derek Ryan was penalized for tripping.

NOTES: Carolina’s Jordan Staal missed a second straight game because of a family concern. … Howe scored a franchise-record 786 goals and is followed by Yzerman (692), Delvecchio (456) and Fedorov (400). … Zetterberg has scored two times in a four-game stretch for the first time since opening the season with four goals in seven games. … Hurricanes equipment manager Skip Cunningham was hit by a broken stick blade in the second period and needed 10 stitches to close a cut above his upper lip. … Carolina put D Lucas Wallmark in the lineup a day after calling him up from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

