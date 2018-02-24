Wings Snap 3-Game Skid; Zetterberg Ties Lindsay
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Red Wings

DETROIT (AP/WWJ) — Henrik Zetterberg scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to tie Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay for the fifth-most goals in franchise history and the Red Wings went on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Zetterberg’s ninth goal this season was the 335th of his career. In the franchise’s record books, he trails just four greats: Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Alex Delvecchio and Sergei Fedorov.

Danny DeKeyser gave Detroit a 1-0 lead late in the first period and Trevor Daley scored to provide a two-goal cushion late in the second period.

Jimmy Howard had 28 saves for the Red Wings. They had lost three straight.

With a slim shot to make the playoffs for the second straight year, the franchise is trying to trade players for draft picks. Detroit defenseman Mike Green, a top candidate to be dealt, missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.

The Hurricanes have lost a season-high five straight. The slump has hurt Carolina’s chances of earning a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2009, which was the only year the franchise has played beyond the regular season since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Carolina’s Noah Hanifin scored midway through the second period to make it 1-all. Scott Darling, who was beaten on his glove side twice, 19 shots for the Hurricanes.

Carolina started strong, outshooting Detroit 7-0, and Justin Faulk had a goal waved off because he appeared to score with his skate.

The Red Wings rallied to score first and Zetterberg’s goal seemed to give the struggling team an emotional lift.

The Hurricanes pulled Darling to add an extra skater late in the game, but had to put him back in net because Derek Ryan was penalized for tripping.

NOTES: Carolina’s Jordan Staal missed a second straight game because of a family concern. … Howe scored a franchise-record 786 goals and is followed by Yzerman (692), Delvecchio (456) and Fedorov (400). … Zetterberg has scored two times in a four-game stretch for the first time since opening the season with four goals in seven games. … Hurricanes equipment manager Skip Cunningham was hit by a broken stick blade in the second period and needed 10 stitches to close a cut above his upper lip. … Carolina put D Lucas Wallmark in the lineup a day after calling him up from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Stay on the road to face Boston on Tuesday night and Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Travel to play the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen