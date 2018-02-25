Funeral Announced For Former WWJ Anchor Cliff Russell

Cliff Russell (credit: Kristy Stanford/CBS 62)

(WWJ) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for former WWJ anchor Cliff Russell.

A visitation will be held Sunday until 9 p.m. at the James H Cole Chapel on Schaefer Highway. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the St. Stephen AME Church at 6000 Stanford in Detroit.

Russell passed away from a heart attack at the age of 61. He worked at WWJ in the mid-80s until 1994 when he became Detroit’s first African American press secretary to the mayor.

In 2002, Russell was named Senior Director of Communications for the Detroit Tigers, the first African-American to hold the position in Major League Baseball history.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren.