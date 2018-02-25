Griffins Host Memorial 'Bring Your Dog Game' In Honor Of Former Employee
CBS 62(Credit: Dreamstime) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Credit: Dreamstime) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ […]
97.1 The Ticket(Credit: Dreamstime) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Credit: Dreamstime) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]
Filed Under:Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – The Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, beat the Iowa Wild in a shootout in front of 400 dogs Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins hosted the Jake Engel Memorial Bring Your Dog Game Sunday in honor of their former employee who died of cardiac arrest earlier this month. Proceeds from the event went to Great Lakes Weim Rescue.

This was the fourth year of the event, but the Griffins renamed the event after Engel, who coordinated the event each of the last two years, passed away. Engel, a Saugatuck, Mich., native, was a big sports fan, and a huge dog lover. He worked as a sales account manager with the Griffins and celebrated the team’s AHL Calder Cup championship in 2017.

The Griffins said their dog capacity for the game was 400 and they sold out of dog tickets. It was a funny sight to see doggs sitting in the fold-down seats.

Engel’s wife, Rose, joined by Jake’s parents, did a ceremonial puck drop.

jake engel Griffins Host Memorial Bring Your Dog Game In Honor Of Former Employee

(Photo courtesy of Liz Engel)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen