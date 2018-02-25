Griffins Host Memorial 'Bring Your Dog Game' In Honor Of Former Employee

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – The Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, beat the Iowa Wild in a shootout in front of 400 dogs Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

Bring your dog to the Griffins Game! Brady is becoming quite the hockey fan. #goGRG @griffinshockey 🏒🥅❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/dYJUgL2I8H — Megan🦇 (@mrsleodicaprio) February 25, 2018

The Griffins hosted the Jake Engel Memorial Bring Your Dog Game Sunday in honor of their former employee who died of cardiac arrest earlier this month. Proceeds from the event went to Great Lakes Weim Rescue.

This was the fourth year of the event, but the Griffins renamed the event after Engel, who coordinated the event each of the last two years, passed away. Engel, a Saugatuck, Mich., native, was a big sports fan, and a huge dog lover. He worked as a sales account manager with the Griffins and celebrated the team’s AHL Calder Cup championship in 2017.

The Griffins said their dog capacity for the game was 400 and they sold out of dog tickets. It was a funny sight to see doggs sitting in the fold-down seats.

Grand Rapids Griffins hosts Bring Your Dog Game https://t.co/c8Dic09ylu pic.twitter.com/2X2Ur5D0of — WZZM 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) February 25, 2018

Engel’s wife, Rose, joined by Jake’s parents, did a ceremonial puck drop.