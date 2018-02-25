CBS 62Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
(Photo: Rob Davidek/WWJ Newsradio 950)

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A boil water advisory for the city of Livonia was lifted Sunday.

Officials sent out the alert following a water main break on Thursday that shut down multiple roads.

Brian Wilson, assistant director of Livonia Public Works, said repairs around the site of the water main break will continue as crews work on the main itself, as well as the road that suffered damage from the flooding.

Schoolcraft Road will remain closed east of Middle Belt, but Wilson said drivers can still access the I-96 on-ramp at that point.

Wilson said the system has been thoroughly flushed and the Great Lakes Water Authority collected water samples and conducted two rounds of testing before officials canceled the boil water advisory.

 

