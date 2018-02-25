(Photo: Rob Davidek/WWJ Newsradio 950)
LIVONIA (WWJ) – A boil water advisory for the city of Livonia was lifted Sunday.
Officials sent out the alert following a water main break on Thursday that shut down multiple roads.
Brian Wilson, assistant director of Livonia Public Works, said repairs around the site of the water main break will continue as crews work on the main itself, as well as the road that suffered damage from the flooding.
Schoolcraft Road will remain closed east of Middle Belt, but Wilson said drivers can still access the I-96 on-ramp at that point.
Wilson said the system has been thoroughly flushed and the Great Lakes Water Authority collected water samples and conducted two rounds of testing before officials canceled the boil water advisory.