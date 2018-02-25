Tiger Woods Hits Duck With Drive [VIDEO]

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods of the United States putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on December 3, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(WWJ) – While Tiger Woods is likely out of contention at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens Sunday, he did provide quite the laugh off the eighth tee.
Woods’ drive hit a duck that was walking down the middle of the fairway.
You could call that a birdie.
He did, indeed, go on to birdie that hole. Woods sits at -2 through 11 holes, five strokes behind leader Justin Thomas.