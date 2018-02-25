Waterford Firefighters Rescue Residents From Apartment Fire

(Credit: Dreamstime)

WATERFORD (WWJ) – Waterford firefighters put out a fire and rescued several residents early Sunday morning after a blaze broke out at Lake Tree Apartments on Leslie Lane.

Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of the building, spreading to the third floor and through the roof. Some residents were rescued by the responding crews, and two residents jumped from a second floor balcony.

“Firefighters arrived and found people that were trapped on their balcony,” Waterford fire chief John Lyman said. “And then we had some people jump off a balcony. But we had some people trapped on the third floor and our firefighters put some ground ladders up rescued those and another crew went in and put the fire out.”

Two adults were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The damage caused by the fire left several occupants displaced.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire.