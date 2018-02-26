PONTIAC (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old Pontiac boy was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a rental car.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year-old Pontiac man reported that the keys might have been left in the vehicle last Tuesday, and later the car was spotted in the 600 block of Lancaster Lane in Pontiac.

The car was blocked in a parking space in the Lancaster Apartment complex, and the boy fled on foot before deputies arrived. Deputies said they tracked the boy, found him hiding near a railroad overpass, and chased him on foot until the was captured and arrested.

The boy was then taken to the OCSO Pontiac Substation where he was interviewed by a detective from the Auto Theft Unit.

The department says in a statement Sunday that the vehicle was damaged during the theft.

The boy’s name will not be released due to his age. Charges are pending.

