SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Evander Kane from the Buffalo Sabres in a move to upgrade their depleted forward group.

A person familiar with the move confirmed the move shortly before Monday’s trade deadline. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the deal yet.

San Jose never replaced forward Patrick Marleau after he left as a free agent last July for Toronto, waiting for the right moment to add a top six forward. With center Joe Thornton sidelined with a knee injury and the Sharks fighting for a playoff spot, general manager Doug Wilson pounced at the deadline.

Kane has 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games for the Sabres and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

