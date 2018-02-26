Big Sean Postpones Tour, Detroit Show

DETROIT MI - NOVEMBER 26: Big Sean performs during the half time show of the Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Thanksgiving Day Game on November 26, 2015 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Big Sean fans will have to wait a while to see the Detroit native perform in his home city.

The rapper announced Monday that he is postponing his Unfriendly Reminder Tour that was set to make a stop at Little Caesars Arena on June 2.

Big Sean broke the news in an email to his fans.

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio — so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour,” Big Sean wrote in the email, according multiple music sites. “I learned in life you have to follow your intuition — I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”

It is expected that Big Sean is working on a follow-up album to “I Decided,” which he released last February.

Ticketholders can be reimbursed through their point of purchase. It is unclear at this time when or if the tour will be rescheduled in its entirety.