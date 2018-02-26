BEVERLY HILLS- CA - AUGUST 16: In this handout photo provided by Discovery, Actress Heather Locklear attends TLC 'Too Close To Home' Screening at The Paley Center for Media on August 16, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Discovery via Getty Images)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office website says the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night.

Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian (kur-ay-jehn) tells Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend.

Kuredjian says Locklear was also booked on three counts of battery on a peace officer.

The former “Melrose Place” star has been released and is due in court on March 13.

A voicemail seeking comment from the actress was left at the office of a publicist.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)