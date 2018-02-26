(credit: istock)

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – Police in the Saginaw area have arrested a 71-year-old Roman Catholic priest who is accused of sexual assault.

Jail records show the Rev. Robert DeLand was arrested Monday. He’s the pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland.

Police say they’ve received several complaints since August alleging assault, gross indecency, alcohol for a minor and possession of the Ecstasy drug.

No charges have been filed, although the Saginaw County prosecutor is reviewing police reports.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Catholic Diocese in Saginaw.

DeLand had been under surveillance since November, although police say kids were not in danger during the covert operation.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.