Virginia has firmed up its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, No. 3 Xavier has the program’s highest ranking and Villanova dropped to No. 4 after losing to Creighton.

Virginia received 48 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday, up six votes from last week. The Cavaliers are No. 1 for the third straight week after clinching the ACC title with a pair of victories last week.

1. Virginia

2. Michigan State

3. Xavier

4. Villanova

5. Duke

6. Kansas

7. Gonzaga

8. Purdue

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Wichita State

12. Texas Tech

13. Ohio State

14. Auburn

15. Michigan

16. Tennessee

17. Rhode Island

18. Clemson

19. Arizona

20. West Virginia

21. Nevada

22. Saint Mary’s

23. Kentucky

24. Middle Tennessee

25. Houston

No. 2 Michigan State received the other 17 first-place votes and Xavier moved up a spot after beating Georgetown in its only game last week. Villanova and Duke round out the top five.

The Wildcats dropped just one spot after losing in overtime to unranked Creighton.

