By JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer

Virginia has firmed up its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, No. 3 Xavier has the program’s highest ranking and Villanova dropped to No. 4 after losing to Creighton.

Virginia received 48 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday, up six votes from last week. The Cavaliers are No. 1 for the third straight week after clinching the ACC title with a pair of victories last week.

1. Virginia
2. Michigan State
3. Xavier
4. Villanova
5. Duke
6. Kansas
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Wichita State
12. Texas Tech
13. Ohio State
14. Auburn
15. Michigan
16. Tennessee
17. Rhode Island
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. West Virginia
21. Nevada
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Kentucky
24. Middle Tennessee
25. Houston

No. 2 Michigan State received the other 17 first-place votes and Xavier moved up a spot after beating Georgetown in its only game last week. Villanova and Duke round out the top five.

The Wildcats dropped just one spot after losing in overtime to unranked Creighton.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

