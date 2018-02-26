MSU Clarifies What Bridges Being 'Cleared By NCAA' Meant

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans walks on the court prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Breslin Center on February 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Amid the recent blast of allegations made against multiple NCAA basketball teams, players and coaches, Michigan State University issued a statement of clarification regarding the eligibility of sophomore Miles Bridges, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn.

Michigan State offers some clarification on Miles Bridges being cleared by NCAA. MSU Compliance did uncover an NCAA violation for Bridges’ family members having dinner with an agent. Bridges was declared ineligible, then reinstated. Details, via a statement from MSU: pic.twitter.com/7sTCETZvl2 — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 26, 2018

Yahoo! Sports released a report Friday that named Bridges and his family among those involved with potential impermissible benefits.

According to the University’s statement, after the initial report, the school’s compliance office conducted an internal investigation and “determined that the allegations detailed in the Yahoo! Sports report were not true.”

But by the same internal investigation, they found that Bridges did commit an infraction against NCAA rules by having a $40 meal with an agent paid for, “one that occurred last winter.”

Ahead of the Spartans’ game at Wisconsin Sunday, the school announced Saturday that he had been cleared by the NCAA, leading to Monday’s clarification.

Michigan State declared him ineligible at some between the release of the Yahoo! report and that announcement on Saturday. NCAA rules state that if an athlete accepts a gift of more than $100, they are ruled ineligible, but if an infraction occurs — in this case a paid meal with an agent — of less than that value, the athlete can pay the amount to a charity to regain eligibility.

For this reason, the school deemed him ineligible and he was required to donate the $40 to charity. After he did so, the University forwarded their information to the NCAA, and they reinstated him, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s regular season finale at Wisconsin.

“While it is not unusual for reinstatement cases to be handled within a day, Michigan State appreciates the NCAA taking swift action,” the school said in Monday’s statement.

It is not clear at this time whether any punishments will be handed down regarding a $70.05 meal and $400 advance for his mother, Cynthia, from sports agency middleman Christian Dawkins.

On Monday, Bridges was named First Team All-Big Ten. The Spartans’ star player leads the team with 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Michigan State opens the Big Ten Tournament Friday at noon against either Maryland or Wisconsin.