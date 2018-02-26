MSU Clarifies What Bridges Being 'Cleared By NCAA' Meant
Filed Under:Miles Bridges, MSU
EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans walks on the court prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Breslin Center on February 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Amid the recent blast of allegations made against multiple NCAA basketball teams, players and coaches, Michigan State University issued a statement of clarification regarding the eligibility of sophomore Miles Bridges, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn.

Yahoo! Sports released a report Friday that named Bridges and his family among those involved with potential impermissible benefits.

According to the University’s statement, after the initial report, the school’s compliance office conducted an internal investigation and “determined that the allegations detailed in the Yahoo! Sports report were not true.”

But by the same internal investigation, they found that Bridges did commit an infraction against NCAA rules by having a $40 meal with an agent paid for, “one that occurred last winter.”

Ahead of the Spartans’ game at Wisconsin Sunday, the school announced Saturday that he had been cleared by the NCAA, leading to Monday’s clarification.

Michigan State declared him ineligible at some between the release of the Yahoo! report and that announcement on Saturday. NCAA rules state that if an athlete accepts a gift of more than $100, they are ruled ineligible, but if an infraction occurs — in this case a paid meal with an agent — of less than that value, the athlete can pay the amount to a charity to regain eligibility.

For this reason, the school deemed him ineligible and he was required to donate the $40 to charity. After he did so, the University forwarded their information to the NCAA, and they reinstated him, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s regular season finale at Wisconsin.

“While it is not unusual for reinstatement cases to be handled within a day, Michigan State appreciates the NCAA taking swift action,” the school said in Monday’s statement.

It is not clear at this time whether any punishments will be handed down regarding a $70.05 meal and $400 advance for his mother, Cynthia, from sports agency middleman Christian Dawkins.

On Monday, Bridges was named First Team All-Big Ten. The Spartans’ star player leads the team with 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Michigan State opens the Big Ten Tournament Friday at noon against either Maryland or Wisconsin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen