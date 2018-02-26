EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by David Bass #47 and Dylan Donahue #49 of the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Jets defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-6. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — Police say New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in Weehawken.

Port Authority police say an officer saw Donahue drive his car around traffic cones and enter the tunnel. Donahue soon collided with the bus that had 15 people on board.

NY Jets Linebacker Dylan Donahue Arrested In Wrong Way Head-On Crash https://t.co/zfkOF4WcVv — TMZ (@TMZ) February 26, 2018

Jets LB Dylan Donahue was driving the Dodge Charger, which went the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and crashed into a jitney bus, per authorities. Picture supplied by Port Authority police. #Jets pic.twitter.com/B6NtQjN0XK — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 26, 2018

Four bus passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Donahue and a passenger apparently were not injured.

Donahue was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets last year and played in four games before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

He’s charged with drunken driving. It’s not known if he has an attorney. A Jets spokesman says the team will not comment because it’s a pending legal matter.

