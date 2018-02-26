CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Mike Green, NHL trade deadline, Tomas Tatar

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Although it wasn’t the one that many expected, the Red Wings pulled off a trade before Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

And they reeled in quite the return.

Detroit reportedly dealt Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick. The picks do not carry any conditions, according to Craig Custance.

The Red Wings now have a combined 10 picks in the first three rounds of the 2018 and 2019 NHL Draft.

In 62 games this season Tatar has 16 goals and 28 points. He carries a $5.3 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season.

Per The Athletic, the Red Wings will not retain any of Tatar’s salary.

In a surprise move, it appears the Wings have not traded Mike Green. The veteran defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent, but he missed the final six games before the deadline, which may have suppressed his value. Green also had a no-trade clause, although he was reportedly willing to waive it for the Lightning and the Capitals.

After the Wings traded Petr Mrazek to the Flyers last week for two conditional draft picks, Ken Holland made it clear he was intent on stockpiling as many future assets as possible.

“I want us to be a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup,” Holland said. “I want us to be a better team. We’re competitive. We’re not quite where we need to be. In order to be where we want to be, I’ve got to acquire draft picks, and we need to hit on those draft picks.

“The more draft picks that I can acquire or young players through trades is a better chance that we’re going to wake up three, four, five years from now, two years from now, and start to see the young players coming onto the team and having an impact on the team.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen