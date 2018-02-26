(Photo: Charlie Langton/WWJ)

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) When does art go too far? Some Royal Oak residents are up in arms over a sculpture in the city’s downtown.

Residents say they plan to blast the City Commission tonight over the art installation that they say does not belong in a memorial plaza dedicated to veterans.

One woman was especially upset over the sculpture, says she doesn’t know what it is, but the sculpture has nothing to do with war or veterans. It’s in a prime place in the plaza, between City Hall and the much-visited Royal Oak Library.

“We have asked numerous times to have a piece of art removed from the Veterans Memorial Plaza. We have not gotten any response,” resident Carol Hennessey wrote in a letter to WWJ. “When we asked the City Manager, he said that the Commission wants it there and that is the way it is.”

The sculpture, titled “Composition in Blue” is part of the Art Explored program, where artists submit art to beautify the area and it’s displayed for a year. Created by Mark Beltchinko, the work serves to illuminate changes in what we see as reality by changing the shape of items you see beyond the sculpture through its circles and squares.

Hennessey said the area that houses the sculpture was dedicated to the veterans by the Citizens of Royal Oak so it’s not the right place for the Art Commission to place anything.

“The Veterans in Royal Oak & the members of the VFW & American Legion believe the City Commission is not showing an respect to our Veterans that paid the ultimate price,” Hennessey wrote.

The Royal Oak City Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in their offices inside City Hall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen