DETROIT (WWJ) – Three people are dead — including a man identified as a local pastor — following a shooting on Detroit’s northwest side.

Police, as well as WWJ’s Charlie Langton, are on the scene at a Sunoco gas station on Fenkell Ave. between Telegraph Rd. and Lahser, in the city’s Brightmoor neighborhood.

Witnesses said a man known as “the Rev” was pumping gas when he was gunned down. The two other fatal victims are believed to be two young women in thee 20s.

“This is a very ugly scene,” Lantgon reported, just after 10 a.m.  “In front of me there is an SUV; there are bullet holes in the SUV. I do see a man that’s on the ground — he’s definitely been shot. I also see a woman in the passenger’s seat, it appears she’s been shot.”

The second female victim was in the back seat.

Multiple witnesses heard the gunfire, which rang out at around 8:40 a.m.

“A whole bunch of shots, like 30 shots,” one man told Langton. “People cars kept coming back and forth, and this is the outcome.”

Police said someone in a silver or gray pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle and got into an argument with one of the female passengers before opening fire.

Police are looking for that suspect vehicle. that took off westbound toward Telegraph Rd. on 5 Mile.

Local resident Maurice Harden said he’s a relative of “the Rev,” who was a popular neighborhood figure.

“He was a great guy, he helped everybody around here, he stayed over here 30 years,” Harden said. “He gave parties, he gave neighborhood parties, he was the Rev!”

“I don’t get this,” Harden added. “This is crazy. This is real crazy.”

Police are examining security camera video in an attempt to get more information about the suspect.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story.

