STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A rescue crew is on the scene of a trench collapse at a Sterling Heights construction site.
According to police, workers were digging the trench in the 4200 block of Mound Road, when it caved in with one of them inside. As of 3 p.m., the worker remained trapped, and his condition is unknown a this time.
Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.
Soutbound Mound Road is closed between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads as a result of the incident. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the afternoon rush begins.
