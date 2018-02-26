(97.1 The Ticket) Jeimer Candelario, expected to be the Tigers’ everyday third baseman this season, left Monday’s spring training game versus the Orioles after he was involved in a home-plate collision with Baltimore pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Per reports, Candelario walked off the field alongside a team trainer.

Candelario got tangled up with Gausman behind home plate as he was trying to instruct teammate Jason Krizan, who was attempting to score from second on a single, where to slide. Gausman was in the same area, backing up the play.

Amid the mixup, Candelario’s left knee apparently collided with Gausman’s face.

Gausman was immediately removed from the game, while Candelario took his at-bat and drew a walk. He advanced to second base, hobbling along the way, before the Tigers lifted him for a pinch-runner.

Per Evan Woodberry, the Tigers’ dugout appeared to be sending Candelario the message that, “This is spring training; don’t try to be a hero.”

The 24-year-old Candelario, acquired from the Cubs in last season’s Justin Wilson trade, is entering a key season as he tries to solidify his place within the Tigers’ future. His first impression was terrific. In 27 games last season he hit .330.

Candelario’s injury obviously isn’t ideal, but it doesn’t sound serious. The Tigers appeared to remove him from the game for precautionary reasons.