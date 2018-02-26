By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
One of the “manliest” things I do — and believe me that list is not long — is not use an umbrella when it’s raining outside. Whether that’s so-called “manly” or just flat-out stupid, I feel like I won’t melt so what’s the point of the umbrella?
It’s not like I have to keep my hair do dry.
This I never considered: A video has surfaced online that shows a mother using a baby as her umbrella during a rain storm.
I really have no idea what is going on here and maybe the kid just thinks it’s a fun game he or she does with mommy?
For all I know, maybe this video was just setup at the kids expense so the video can become viral?
It’s working: The video has been viewed over 4 million times and the comments are amazing.
What was your first reaction to seeing this video?