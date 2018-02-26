(credit: istock)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

One of the “manliest” things I do — and believe me that list is not long — is not use an umbrella when it’s raining outside. Whether that’s so-called “manly” or just flat-out stupid, I feel like I won’t melt so what’s the point of the umbrella?

It’s not like I have to keep my hair do dry.

This I never considered: A video has surfaced online that shows a mother using a baby as her umbrella during a rain storm.

I really have no idea what is going on here and maybe the kid just thinks it’s a fun game he or she does with mommy?

For all I know, maybe this video was just setup at the kids expense so the video can become viral?

It’s working: The video has been viewed over 4 million times and the comments are amazing.

Everybody ain’t meant to be a parent — Bambi (@daninicolexo) February 24, 2018

But to care more about your hair than ya own kid..😒 — (-_-) (@DreBarr) February 24, 2018

If you can’t use your kid as an umbrella ☔️ then why even have a kid ? I sympathize with her and applaud her forward thinking 🙌 — Renato (@rqdtwo) February 24, 2018

Legitimately my face when i watched this pic.twitter.com/QY2JSCRgqy — 2PumpPapi (@PvpiSt0nr) February 24, 2018

What was your first reaction to seeing this video?