ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash with a SMART Bus on 12 Mile Road in Roseville between Groesbeck Highway and Utica Road.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, the Warren man, whose identity is yet to be released, was traveling eastbound on 12 Mile when his black 2001 Toyota Echo crashed into the back of the bus that was stopped, picking up a passenger.

All lanes on 12 Mile are closed between Groesbeck and Utica. Police had no estimate on when traffic will reopen in that area.

He was the lone occupant of the Toyota. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The SMART Bus was carrying seven or eight passengers, one of which was transported to the hospital for medical treatment with apparently minor injuries.

Police say there is no video of the crash and it is too early to determine if distracted driving, intoxicants, or other substances were involved.