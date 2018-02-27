HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – A student from a Macomb County high school is sitting in a juvenile facility, awaiting trial for threatening to blow up his school.

The unidentified boy apparently made several threats against L’Anse Creuse High School over the past two months.

A female student reported suspicious messages from the boy on social media to school officials — who contacted the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The male student was on a long-term suspension from the school for a similar social media threat back in January. He allegedly said he would bomb the school if he had to return there and attend classes.

“Our detectives immediately got on that case,” Sheriff Anthony Wickersham told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “While that case was pending, he made some other threats. And again, we take each one of these very serious.”

A classmate said the student had started a conversation involving several other students and was laughing and talking about school shootings.

“Because of the comments and the dialogue and social media posts that he was conducting,” Wickersham said, police responded to the teen’s Harrison Township home and took him into custody.

The student is now facing a charge of false threat to bomb, which is a 4-year felony. He was denied bond and will appear in court next on March 5.