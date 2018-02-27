Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions have designated DE Ezekiel Ansah as their franchise player and is expected to make about $17.5 million this season making him the leagues highest paid defensive end.
Ansah finished the 2017 season with 12.0 sacks, 44 total tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A first-round draft selection (fifth overall) by the Lions in 2013 out of Brigham Young, Ansah’s career totals include 73 games (71 starts), 44.0 sacks, 207 total tackles (155 solo), 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His 44.0 career sacks rank fifth all-time in Lions history (official statistic since 1982).