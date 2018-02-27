DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating after a body was found in a car on the city’s east side.

A woman called 911 Tuesday morning, according to police, and said an exterminator had been there Monday night. She told police she found him unresponsive in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Courville, near Outer Drive, shortly after 8 a.m.

The DPD homicide unit is on the scene.

It’s not clear yet if any foul play was involved, or if the man may have died of natural causes.

Reports say he was in his 20s, although that was not immediately confirmed by authorities. His name has not been released as an investigation continues.