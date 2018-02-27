NOVI (WWJ) – Two middle school students have been arrested for making a shooting threat against the school Monday.
Novi police were tipped off to the threat – after another student told a parent about a threat heard about sometime during the school day. Officers investigated and arrested two middle school students — who now have each been charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of making terrorist threat — a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
An investigation found that neither student had access to weapons inside their homes.
Both young students remain in custody after a detention hearing held Tuesday at Oakland County Circuit Court.
Novi police say they will continue extra patrols of all schools within the jurisdiction.
The two will appear in court next on March 8.