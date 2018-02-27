REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Divers are searching a pond in Redford Township for the driver of a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run took place more than a week ago on westbound I-96 and Telegraph Road in Redford Township.

The victim says another car crashed into hers, and the driver fled on foot leaving his car behind.

Michigan State Police troopers impounded the vehicle, and talked to the family — who said they hadn’t seen the suspect — who also has a suspended license and traffic warrants.

Days later, the suspect’s family filed a missing persons report in Westland.

MSP went back to the scene but did not find any evidence the suspect was there. They did discover a pond and divers continue to search to make sure the suspect didn’t wander into the water at night and drown.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect — you are asked to contact police.