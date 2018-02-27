CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for man in connection with the armed robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman on Monday night.

Police are searching for this suspect – believed to be involved in an armed robbery and attempted sexual assault.

According to police, a 61-year-old woman was followed into the Detroit Opera House parking garage in the 1400 block of Broadway just after 11 p.m., and was robbed at gunpoint and then forced into her car where the suspect attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim fought off the attacker and he fled the area — running out of the garage. The victim was able to notify security who called police.

Police describe the suspect (seen in the video) as a black male, 6’0”, 250-300 lbs., with a medium brown complexion, wearing brown scarf, black coat, black hooded sweat shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes.

If you have seen this individual, or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Detroit Police Sex Crime Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

