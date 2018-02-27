DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for man in connection with the armed robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman on Monday night.

According to police, a 61-year-old woman was followed into the Detroit Opera House parking garage in the 1400 block of Broadway just after 11 p.m., and was robbed at gunpoint and then forced into her car where the suspect attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim fought off the attacker and he fled the area — running out of the garage. The victim was able to notify security who called police.

Police describe the suspect (seen in the video) as a black male, 6’0”, 250-300 lbs., with a medium brown complexion, wearing brown scarf, black coat, black hooded sweat shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes.

If you have seen this individual, or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Detroit Police Sex Crime Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.