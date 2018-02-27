DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced a tryout camp to be held at the TigerTown Minor League Complex in Lakeland, FL on Monday, March 5, 2018.

Registration for the camp begins at 8:00 a.m., with the tryout beginning at 9:00 a.m. The tryout camp is for players age 18-23, or those players with previous professional baseball experience with a Major League organization. No pre-registration or participation fee is necessary to attend the camp. Those interested in trying out must provide their own glove and workout equipment. Wood bats, helmets and baseballs will be provided by the Tigers. Players must come prepared to participate as no dressing facilities will be available.