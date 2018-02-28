CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – It may be time to bring back out the boots.

After a handful of spring-like days, winter weather will make a return to Southeast Michigan, with accumulating snow in the forecast Thursday.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said a steady rain developing overnight Wednesday will continue into a blustery Thursday. The rainfall could be heavy at times, he said — so watch for some flooding during the day — before temperatures drop.

“Eventually enough cold air moves in that we’ll start to see the rain change to snow in some areas during the afternoon, especially north and west of Detroit,” Thompson said.

Any remaining rain will change over to snow Thursday night — with snow accumulating one to three inches near and south of I-94, Thomson said, and four inches possible in the northern suburbs.

“There could be some higher amounts as you get farther north where that change happens a little earlier,” he added.

The snowfall is expected to wrap up after midnight Thursday, ahead of a windy Friday with some sunny breaks and a high of 41 degrees.

Metro Detroiters should expect to enjoy sunny skies over a good-looking weekend, with highs hanging out in the 40s.

Stay ahead of the weather: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast, along with traffic, every 10 minutes on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day.

