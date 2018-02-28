DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in her run for governor.

Duggan backed Whitmer as she opened a campaign office in Detroit on Wednesday. Democratic candidates typically need solid voter turnout in the city to do well in statewide elections.

“Detroit needs a partner in the governor’s office who knows how to get things done right now, and without a doubt, that person is Gretchen Whitmer,” he said.

Duggan credits Whitmer, of East Lansing, for helping to expand Medicaid coverage to 660,000 adults and backing a bill to create a public lighting authority in Detroit. He also cites her advocacy for public schools in her 14-year legislative career.

Duggan said he will work to ensure that Detroiters vote in November.

Whitmer is among four main Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including Abdul El-Sayed — who worked as health director in Duggan’s administration — and businessmen Shri Thanedar and Bill Cobbs.

Whitmer previously picked up endorsements from Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

