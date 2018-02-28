CBS 62Left to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the nation’s largest outdoor gear retailers, will no longer sell assault-style rifles in stores following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

The company made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying they “have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us.”

Dick’s Chairman and CEO Edward Stack says that the gunman, 19-year-old Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that’s in place won’t stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Beginning Wednesday, Dick’s will: no longer sell assault-style rifles, no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21-years-old, and no longer sell high-capacity magazines.

The company said it was calling on legislators to enact “common sense gun reform” and pass regulations that include: banning assault-style firearms, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, and requiring background checks that include mental health information, among others.

“Some will say these steps can’t guarantee tragedies like Parkland will never happen again,” the statement said. “They may be correct — but if common sense reform is enacted and even one life is saved, it will have been worth it.”

Stack said Dick’s is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

