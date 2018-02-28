ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) – Bats, squirrels and a sloth displaced by the closure of a live animal center will find new homes at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.
The Detroit Zoological Society says it is providing sanctuary for the 54 bats, five southern flying squirrels, a 2-toed sloth and a horned frog.
The zoological society says more than 200 animals need homes after this week’s closure of the animal center in Pontiac, northwest of Detroit.
Habitats are being prepared at the zoo for many of the animals which will be quarantined for at least 30 days before moving to mostly behind-the-scenes areas.
Detroit Zoological Society deputy chief life sciences officer Randi Meyerson says the society is helping to find facilities capable of ensuring lifetime care for the animals.
