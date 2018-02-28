YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – A mural depicting diversity at Eastern Michigan University and the surrounding community has being unveiled on the school’s campus.
The Ann Arbor News reports students and staff gathered Wednesday afternoon in the McKenny Hall Student Lounge to view the Unity Mural, a collaborative effort intended to display a welcoming and diverse nature emblematic of the community.
Political science major Steve Kwasny organized efforts after racist graffiti was left on some buildings on the Ypsilanti campus. Graphic design student Scott Schlueter used ideas received by project organizers to create the project.
More than 200 people participated in the Feb. 11 painting of the mural.
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.